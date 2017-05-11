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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : vertical/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Vertical Fences, Walls Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Mathilde Nicoulaud and Olivier Lekien recreated a 1930 compact house in Montreuil, France, on the outskirts of Paris as their ideal family home.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
Rear garden
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
A redwood deck, easily accessed from the living areas, is a nice spot for alfresco meals or outdoor hangs, with views overlooking the hills and city lights.
The steel-and-glulam support system forms the covered corridor of the loggia.
The home is surrounded by gorgeous greenery and peaceful views.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Outdoor area/balcony
Front of the house.
New addition and patio from outdoor garden: the concrete terrace extends into the garden, and receives daylight over the house from the southern sun.
Designed by Los Angeles-based creative agency Folklor in partnership with SKG Investments, Native retains the previous motel’s charm with original features like the stone fireplace and concrete aggregate floors.
The ADU shares the backyard of the main home, but gabion retaining walls (rocks in wire cages) and an elevated terrace gives it an intimate space of its own.
South / West view
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.