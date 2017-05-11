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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Just inside the living room’s sliding glass door is a Parentesi lamp by Achille Castiglioni, an object Marc has admired since childhood. Below, the pool deck displays a pair of Eos side chairs, lounge chairs, and a square dining table by Matthew Hilton.
Lettino sun loungers by Claudio Dondoli and Marco Pocci for Ligne Roset are arranged along another side of the pool deck.
Along one side of the home, Chaya relaxes on a Isabbo sofa From La Redoute and enjoys a sunken pool deck.
An iron swing gate leads to the in-ground pool in the backyard.
Surrounded by lush greenery, the impressive backyard area is peacefully secluded.
A 1968 Pontiac Bonneville mysteriously sinks into a drained midcentury swimming pool.
Architect Guilherme Machado Vaz decided to echo the square, compact nature of Casa em Afife when designing the swimming pool.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
The residence is a picture-perfect Palm Springs dream home.
The backyard features a resort-like pool. Here you can see the newer wing of the house with the additional master bedroom.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
The plant-filled, covered patio leads to the swimming pool, a nostalgic feature that the Gottschalks were adamant about including in their new home.
The curvaceous pool, reminiscent of the Hollywood Golden Age, is the stand-out feature of the backyard.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
Inside and out, the home displays a rich mix of natural materials. A stairway cantilevers from the fieldstone wall and leads to the pool.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The architects brought the undulating lines outside with the pool's shape and overhead awning.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
One of the two guest suites dramatically cantilevers out over the pool.
A terrace and pool at the back of the house allow the homeowners to enjoy the clement weather.
The side yard is filled with a long, narrow built-in swimming pool. It is the perfect environment to enjoy the Australian sunshine.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
The Pool
Front of the house.
The wood-slatted louvers to provide shade from the setting sun and a breathtaking view.
The pavilion overlooks the 60-foot long lap pool which was built into the hillside with a stunning roughhewn exposed stone ledge.
An outdoor patio where the owners can enjoy some Californian sunshine after a swim.
Local stone was used on selective interior walls as well as the exterior.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP