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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
Water is featured in most of Barragán's work as a sensory element. Here, a fountain and a large pool provide a sound barrier and a place for reflection.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
An old cistern found on the original site is now a black concrete plunge pool.