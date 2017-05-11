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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Just inside the living room’s sliding glass door is a Parentesi lamp by Achille Castiglioni, an object Marc has admired since childhood. Below, the pool deck displays a pair of Eos side chairs, lounge chairs, and a square dining table by Matthew Hilton.
Lettino sun loungers by Claudio Dondoli and Marco Pocci for Ligne Roset are arranged along another side of the pool deck.
Along one side of the home, Chaya relaxes on a Isabbo sofa From La Redoute and enjoys a sunken pool deck.
Studio Bracket Architects amplified the home’s International Style by adding more glass paneling, extending the flat room, and refining the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Overhangs blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces at the Malibu Crest residence.
Surrounded by lush greenery, the impressive backyard area is peacefully secluded.
A 1968 Pontiac Bonneville mysteriously sinks into a drained midcentury swimming pool.
Architect Guilherme Machado Vaz decided to echo the square, compact nature of Casa em Afife when designing the swimming pool.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
The residence is a picture-perfect Palm Springs dream home.
The backyard features a resort-like pool. Here you can see the newer wing of the house with the additional master bedroom.
Featuring a gym/pool house and gorgeous grassy lawns, the spectacular estate also includes not one, but two ocean-view pools.
"A long search for an appropriate emotion for the water body ended in the commissioning of a life-size sculpture of a pensive monk in Beslana stone, gingerly poised on the water’s surface as if levitating," say the architects.
The curvaceous pool, reminiscent of the Hollywood Golden Age, is the stand-out feature of the backyard.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
Inside and out, the home displays a rich mix of natural materials. A stairway cantilevers from the fieldstone wall and leads to the pool.
Water is featured in most of Barragán's work as a sensory element. Here, a fountain and a large pool provide a sound barrier and a place for reflection.
Sited on a steep hill overlooking lush tropical jungle and a river, this private villa is set on different levels that appear as if they are part of the natural landscape. The architecture follows the contours of the land, allowing for in-between spaces and gardens that would otherwise be difficult to enjoy.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The architects brought the undulating lines outside with the pool's shape and overhead awning.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
On the terrace, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison for Magis surround an oak table with black trestle legs. The limestone used to build the original structure was sourced from a quarry less than a half-mile away.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
One of the two guest suites dramatically cantilevers out over the pool.
A pentagonal pool is located in the backyard. The ground also includes a private garden, tennis court, and a fruit orchard.
A linear swimming pool in the back of the property runs parallel to the central axis.
The side yard is filled with a long, narrow built-in swimming pool. It is the perfect environment to enjoy the Australian sunshine.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
The Pool
Front of the house.
The pool connects the complex with its breathtaking beachfront setting.
The elongated feeling of the pool is balanced by the surrounding circular deck.
The wood-slatted louvers to provide shade from the setting sun and a breathtaking view.
The pavilion overlooks the 60-foot long lap pool which was built into the hillside with a stunning roughhewn exposed stone ledge.
An outdoor patio where the owners can enjoy some Californian sunshine after a swim.
The outdoor entertaining space includes a shuffleboard court and built-in outdoor seating area complete with a fireplace and barbecue.