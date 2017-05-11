Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Front of the house.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP