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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP