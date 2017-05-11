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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

“We had these incredible live oak trees, and so we built the house around the trees and the view,” says Raike.
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
After cleaning up the landscape, the team custom-made a few benches for the backyard and added gravel from Penn’s Stone Supply. The string lights and West Elm Planters add a stylish touch.
The interior courtyard is one of the best rooms in the house, embracing daylight and shadows. Originally designed to hold a tree at the center, the courtyard now includes a fire pit.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
A Cuadra San Cristóbal courtyard surrounded by vibrant pink walls.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
"The stone wall slightly protrudes above the roofs and highlights the simple forms guided by the plot’s shape," says Elorduy. "The wall draws a series of slopes and counter slopes providing the house with a singular geometry."
Massive volumes of dry stacked, locally supplied granite supports the roof.