Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A covered breezeway connects the main house and the guest house. Here, Legge took the opportunity to play with perspective, framing part of a tree and the sky with an abstract roof cutout.
An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
Breaking down boundaries, the courtyard allows the living spaces to extend outdoors.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
A wooden picnic table is located off one end of the living room, creating a tranquil setting to enjoy alfresco dining while soaking up the sunshine.
The home was built on a platform, as the architects wanted it to be raised off the ground to discourage wild animals from entering.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
The residence is a picture-perfect Palm Springs dream home.
The backyard features a resort-like pool. Here you can see the newer wing of the house with the additional master bedroom.
The poolside bar and eating area.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
All doors open up to the central courtyard of this single-story home.
The plant-filled, covered patio leads to the swimming pool, a nostalgic feature that the Gottschalks were adamant about including in their new home.
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
The covered entrance area is Ulla Hell's favorite aspect of the Continuous Extension. She shares: "It is the moment when the wooden sticks turn around from the balcony bands to become the ceiling of that space, the band turns around the ceiling to finally find the thematic conclusion when touching the ground. This space also frames very nicely the view towards the surrounding topography."
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
The curvaceous pool, reminiscent of the Hollywood Golden Age, is the stand-out feature of the backyard.
The Pool House seen at night.
In the snug rear lounge, the banquettes are fitted with upholstery made by local artisans.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
The decks span an area of 2,000 square feet.
Massaro used custom-made machines to recreate the Wrightian bas-relief copper paneled eaves.
The tip of the cantilevered section is an outdoor living area with a double-sided fireplace.
The texture of the “flying stone curtain” against the traditional rooftops.
The preserved stone walls and arched portico of the main residence, as viewed from the guest house.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
Entry court with central water feature, and light and shadow play
Entry court with central water feature
The overhaul restored the home's exterior. Note the stepped cornice at the roofline, which had been previously squared off with stucco. The architect and contractor referenced historical photos in order to rebuild it with authenticity. Landscape designers Terremoto then created a defined entrance sequence that includes a custom bench and a concrete fountain.
The home features large windows and doors that open out onto three stone terraces, providing a perfect spot for entertaining.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
The architects brought the undulating lines outside with the pool's shape and overhead awning.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
Jay and Melissa embraced the general configuration of the original house, which was a low, broad home that stretches out horizontally. While they remodeled and renovated the two wings on the sides, the blue sections are original. The cedar and stucco elements were new additions.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
One of the two guest suites dramatically cantilevers out over the pool.
The new outdoor space is perfect for entertaining.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Entrance.
12