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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/locations : woodland

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP