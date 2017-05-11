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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/locations : front yard

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
The front courtyard is filled with lush greenery, creating an inviting storefront for the business.
Completed in 1960, this Alexander home was designed by William Krisel for Robert Alexander and his wife Helene, however, it’s most famous as the location where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their 1967 honeymoon.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
“We had these incredible live oak trees, and so we built the house around the trees and the view,” says Raike.
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
Entry court with central water feature, and light and shadow play
Entry court with central water feature
front site
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
inside out - living outdoors
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
Jay and Melissa embraced the general configuration of the original house, which was a low, broad home that stretches out horizontally. While they remodeled and renovated the two wings on the sides, the blue sections are original. The cedar and stucco elements were new additions.
The lower solid, concrete portion brings to mind elements of Native American adobe pueblos, while the sculptural form of the upper section conjures images of dinosaur fossils or spaceships.
On the terrace, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison for Magis surround an oak table with black trestle legs. The limestone used to build the original structure was sourced from a quarry less than a half-mile away.
Landscaped with palms and other leafy greens, the house feels like a tropical paradise.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Natural stonework flawlessly transitions from the exterior landscaping elements to the home's facade, creating a pure, architectural gem.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Front of the house.
In 1982, UNESCO declared the beaches of General Villamil as having the second-best climate in the world.
Clay brick flooring in the front yard helps drain rainwater and reduce heat.
Flush at the corners where the eaves of the roof meet the siding, the kitchen’s streamlined body is partly clad in charred wood.
After renovation
Exterior-VILLA CP