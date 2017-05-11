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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/locations : desert

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Desert Design Photos and Ideas

Indigenous plantings, suitable for the warm climate, surround the simple massing. The blue sky is a powerful contrast to the white plastered walls.
This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
The lower solid, concrete portion brings to mind elements of Native American adobe pueblos, while the sculptural form of the upper section conjures images of dinosaur fossils or spaceships.
Lush, tropical landscapes designed by Judy Kameon blanket the Parker Palm Springs.
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