Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
A covered breezeway connects the main house and the guest house. Here, Legge took the opportunity to play with perspective, framing part of a tree and the sky with an abstract roof cutout.
According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
The sophisticated landscape of greenery and water elements add to the escapist nature of the home.
Beyond the large, pivoting wooden gate lies the front entry.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
Despite the estate's secluded location in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, the international airport of Palma is just a short drive away.
Natural geothermal springs and lush vegetation are the highlights of this modern Relais &amp; Chateaux property. Designer Ming-Hong Chiu successfully weaves the area’s natural elements into the space to create Beitou’s top sanctuary for relaxation and wellness.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
The texture of the “flying stone curtain” against the traditional rooftops.
The preserved stone walls and arched portico of the main residence, as viewed from the guest house.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
A dynamic walkway bridges a gap above terraced planters.
front site
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The architects brought the undulating lines outside with the pool's shape and overhead awning.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
The lower solid, concrete portion brings to mind elements of Native American adobe pueblos, while the sculptural form of the upper section conjures images of dinosaur fossils or spaceships.
Populated by palms, the circular garden occupies the heart of the home.
A limestone partition wall screens the indoor courtyard from the garage.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
view to new addition from rear lawn
Front of the house.
Entrance.
The rear of the house features Victorian brick, a modern extension, and Velfac windows. Landscape designer Matthew Wright was inspired by the art of Henri Rousseau when choosing plants to set amid the garden’s Dorset pebbles.
Flush at the corners where the eaves of the roof meet the siding, the kitchen’s streamlined body is partly clad in charred wood.
The walled in garden.
From the back patio, stone steps lead down to the lake.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Exterior-VILLA CP