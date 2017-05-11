Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/landscapes : trees

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
Barragán designed Casa Gilardi, in Mexico City, around this single jacaranda tree.
Just inside the living room’s sliding glass door is a Parentesi lamp by Achille Castiglioni, an object Marc has admired since childhood. Below, the pool deck displays a pair of Eos side chairs, lounge chairs, and a square dining table by Matthew Hilton.
Lettino sun loungers by Claudio Dondoli and Marco Pocci for Ligne Roset are arranged along another side of the pool deck.
The living space opens out to a large, plant-filled terrace where the couple often eat breakfast. "My balcony is the perfect sanctuary,
An outdoor shower built into the stone is located at the rear of the tiny house.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
Studio Bracket Architects amplified the home’s International Style by adding more glass paneling, extending the flat room, and refining the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The front courtyard is filled with lush greenery, creating an inviting storefront for the business.
Breaking down boundaries, the courtyard allows the living spaces to extend outdoors.
The oculus allows light and views to enter the courtyard.
Outside the family’s home, a stone circle reveals the site of the original cistern for the property’s olive grove.
If the walls of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home could talk, they’d have some pretty interesting stories to share. It was once the home of Hollywood’s legendary casting director, Bill Tinsman. Guests that stay in this home can still feel the presence of a glimmering era with numerous celebrity photographs dotting the interior of this clean-lined space.
Completed in 1960, this Alexander home was designed by William Krisel for Robert Alexander and his wife Helene, however, it’s most famous as the location where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their 1967 honeymoon.
A full view of the wood and glass extension, which sits behind the original structure in the rear. Modern dormers were also added to the 1912 brick Edwardian.
Back downstairs, the sliding doors create an expansive opening, allowing for a seamless flow between the living area and the backyard patio.
Lingering on terraces is one way to while away the day at Es Bec D'Aguila.
The property also includes a detached guesthouse located near the main entrance. The annex functions as a separate two-bedroom apartment, offering its own kitchen and living area.
Giant oak trees dominate, and offer coveted shade, in the courtyard.
The lap pool, off the kitchen, is one of the home's most serene zones.
Surrounded by lush greenery, the impressive backyard area is peacefully secluded.
The upward slope of the 8,395-square-foot lot extends the property 43 feet above street level.
A bedroom, tucked inside a surround of glass and limestone.
A 1968 Pontiac Bonneville mysteriously sinks into a drained midcentury swimming pool.
Architect Guilherme Machado Vaz decided to echo the square, compact nature of Casa em Afife when designing the swimming pool.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
Despite the estate's secluded location in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, the international airport of Palma is just a short drive away.
Natural geothermal springs and lush vegetation are the highlights of this modern Relais &amp; Chateaux property. Designer Ming-Hong Chiu successfully weaves the area’s natural elements into the space to create Beitou’s top sanctuary for relaxation and wellness.
The home was built on a platform, as the architects wanted it to be raised off the ground to discourage wild animals from entering.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
The residence is a picture-perfect Palm Springs dream home.
The backyard features a resort-like pool. Here you can see the newer wing of the house with the additional master bedroom.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
“We had these incredible live oak trees, and so we built the house around the trees and the view,” says Raike.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
All doors open up to the central courtyard of this single-story home.
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
Featuring a gym/pool house and gorgeous grassy lawns, the spectacular estate also includes not one, but two ocean-view pools.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The curvaceous pool, reminiscent of the Hollywood Golden Age, is the stand-out feature of the backyard.
123