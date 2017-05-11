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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
The property also includes a detached guesthouse located near the main entrance. The annex functions as a separate two-bedroom apartment, offering its own kitchen and living area.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
"The creation of a 'functionally active' series of retaining walls with our colleagues at Surfacedesign activates the space for use with an outdoor fireplace, bar-b-que, and climbing wall," notes Maniscalco.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP