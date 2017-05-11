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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
Italian terracotta tile flooring and porcelain tile walls have been used for the courtyard.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
Front of the house.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
Lush, tropical landscapes designed by Judy Kameon blanket the Parker Palm Springs.
The walled in garden.
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