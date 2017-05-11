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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A full view of the wood and glass extension, which sits behind the original structure in the rear. Modern dormers were also added to the 1912 brick Edwardian.
Back downstairs, the sliding doors create an expansive opening, allowing for a seamless flow between the living area and the backyard patio.
A wooden picnic table is located off one end of the living room, creating a tranquil setting to enjoy alfresco dining while soaking up the sunshine.
Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
The architects set the garage and access hall at street level, but embedded the rest of the program 8.5 feet below for better access to the garden.
"The stone wall slightly protrudes above the roofs and highlights the simple forms guided by the plot’s shape," says Elorduy. "The wall draws a series of slopes and counter slopes providing the house with a singular geometry."
Green Roof and Ocean View