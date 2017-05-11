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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
A modern stone fence made of galvanized steel mesh filled with stones surrounds the house. “We got the stones from the local stonecutter—they use the stones washed up on the beach, not the stones from the fields,” Lassen explains.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Green Roof and Ocean View