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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The front courtyard is filled with lush greenery, creating an inviting storefront for the business.
A full view of the wood and glass extension, which sits behind the original structure in the rear. Modern dormers were also added to the 1912 brick Edwardian.
Back downstairs, the sliding doors create an expansive opening, allowing for a seamless flow between the living area and the backyard patio.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
The deck has a dining area with concrete countertops, a solar shade, and electrical outlets. Set just off the great room, it can serve as an extension of the home for true indoor/outdoor living.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Front of the house.