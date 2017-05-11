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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The secluded location of the house at the edge of a retired shale bank allows the luxury of an open outdoor shower. Corrugated steel siding provides a durable, zero-maintenance exterior finish and captures the changing sun and woodland shadows.
Lettino sun loungers by Claudio Dondoli and Marco Pocci for Ligne Roset are arranged along another side of the pool deck.
Along one side of the home, Chaya relaxes on a Isabbo sofa From La Redoute and enjoys a sunken pool deck.
The upward slope of the 8,395-square-foot lot extends the property 43 feet above street level.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
Set in the center of The Manzoni is a courtyard with a custom-made, forest-green marble table designed by Testi and JKL Design Studio flanked by lush greenery on three sides. The aluminum chairs are by Shapes.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
Local building regulations also call for the inclusion of architectural features such as gardens, porches, and a traditional Cerdanya-style gate.
view to new addition from rear lawn