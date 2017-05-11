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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : stone/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Stone Fences, Walls Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The home was built on a platform, as the architects wanted it to be raised off the ground to discourage wild animals from entering.
The residence is a picture-perfect Palm Springs dream home.
The Pool House seen at night.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
The texture of the “flying stone curtain” against the traditional rooftops.
The preserved stone walls and arched portico of the main residence, as viewed from the guest house.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
Explore a new, stylish, and surprisingly affordable boutique hotel in Tulum, Mexico, that offers midcentury Miami vibes in the middle of the jungle. Once a quiet little Mexican fishing village, the town of Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo has evolved into a laid-back beach destination that has become the topic of many travel conversations. Located just one-and-a-half hours by car from Cancun International Airport, Tulum sees loads of visitors each year who come to enjoy its sunshine and sandy beaches.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
inside out - living outdoors
The architects brought the undulating lines outside with the pool's shape and overhead awning.
The lower solid, concrete portion brings to mind elements of Native American adobe pueblos, while the sculptural form of the upper section conjures images of dinosaur fossils or spaceships.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
Entrance.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP