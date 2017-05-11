Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Lettino sun loungers by Claudio Dondoli and Marco Pocci for Ligne Roset are arranged along another side of the pool deck.
Along one side of the home, Chaya relaxes on a Isabbo sofa From La Redoute and enjoys a sunken pool deck.
The warm-water pool is used for both swimming and reflecting.
A concrete bench is an exterior extension of the barbecue area. Tables can be placed in front of this additional seating to help accommodate more people during a meal.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Mass Studio completed the renovation of a 1960s house in Brentwood, California, that came complete with a classic midcentury kidney pool. During the renovation, the patio and area around the pool was refreshed with a lounge area, fire pit, and plants.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
Outdoor Living
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool