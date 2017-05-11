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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.