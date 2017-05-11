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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.