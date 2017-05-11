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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

La Paloma Gaudi was selected for the exterior brickwork to foil the white-colored ones in the kitchen. Blackbutt wood was used for the decking.
Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
view to new addition from rear lawn
West Elevation @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Private courtyard between house and studio
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above