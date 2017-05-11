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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
Raised walkway between house and studio
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The first outcropping of rocks has been incorporated into the home's entrance, which is set adjacent to a rustic, stone road.
The stunning outdoor poolside terrace leads to a 360-degree view.
The social spaces are located above, maximizing ocean views. A glass guardrail enables a seamless connection to the outdoors.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
view to new addition from rear lawn
East Elevation Entry Detail
Private courtyard between house and studio