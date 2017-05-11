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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
West Elevation @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Outdoor shower