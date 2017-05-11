Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Backyard
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The social spaces are located above, maximizing ocean views. A glass guardrail enables a seamless connection to the outdoors.