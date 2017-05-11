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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/locations : slope

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Slope Design Photos and Ideas

Backyard
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
West Elevation @ Dusk
West Elevation
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool