Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/locations : front yard

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The mature landscaping of historic Lafayette Park.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
East Elevation Entry Detail
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above