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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/landscapes : trees

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Trees Design Photos and Ideas

Lettino sun loungers by Claudio Dondoli and Marco Pocci for Ligne Roset are arranged along another side of the pool deck.
The Malibu Crest residence has the most desirable spot on the hill because it was the first house built there in 1949.
A peaceful outdoor terrace, created with gravel and newly planted trees, overlooks the surrounding countryside.
The warm-water pool is used for both swimming and reflecting.
A concrete bench is an exterior extension of the barbecue area. Tables can be placed in front of this additional seating to help accommodate more people during a meal.
In contrast to the street façade, with its ribbon windows and metal screen, the rear of the house opens up to the natural landscape and views of downtown Austin via large windows and cantilevered terraces.
Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
The mature landscaping of historic Lafayette Park.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The upward slope of the 8,395-square-foot lot extends the property 43 feet above street level.
Backyard
Mass Studio completed the renovation of a 1960s house in Brentwood, California, that came complete with a classic midcentury kidney pool. During the renovation, the patio and area around the pool was refreshed with a lounge area, fire pit, and plants.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The home's lush surroundings.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
The zen garden, while small, provides a peaceful visual and physical respite from the rest of the home.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
A closer look at the entry.
The first outcropping of rocks has been incorporated into the home's entrance, which is set adjacent to a rustic, stone road.
The stunning outdoor poolside terrace leads to a 360-degree view.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
The social spaces are located above, maximizing ocean views. A glass guardrail enables a seamless connection to the outdoors.
Drought-tolerant landscaping beautifies the backyard. The home's rear elevation features impressive spans of glass; original in appearance, but upgraded for energy efficiency.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
In addition to spacious flagstone patios, the landscaping includes a running creek, rear pond, as well as a rocky wet and dry creek on site.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
Local building regulations also call for the inclusion of architectural features such as gardens, porches, and a traditional Cerdanya-style gate.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
view to new addition from rear lawn
West Elevation @ Dusk
West Elevation
Outdoor Living
Private courtyard between house and studio
The backyard is a structured and geometric landscape. The fire pit doubles as a drainage pond for rainwater. Eventually, the ivy will completely hide the black stucco so one is surrounded by vegetation.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool