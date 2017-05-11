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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

The Pool House seen at night.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
In addition to spacious flagstone patios, the landscaping includes a running creek, rear pond, as well as a rocky wet and dry creek on site.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Outdoor Living