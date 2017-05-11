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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Backyard
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The home's lush surroundings.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
The backyard is a structured and geometric landscape. The fire pit doubles as a drainage pond for rainwater. Eventually, the ivy will completely hide the black stucco so one is surrounded by vegetation.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool