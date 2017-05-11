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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
view to new addition from rear lawn