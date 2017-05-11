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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : retaining/fences, walls : horizontal

Outdoor Retaining Fences, Walls Horizontal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

La Paloma Gaudi was selected for the exterior brickwork to foil the white-colored ones in the kitchen. Blackbutt wood was used for the decking.
Another lush patio area just off the kitchen offers a pergola-topped outdoor kitchen and bar. Other features of the backyard include a fire pit, raised-bed gardens, and matured fruit trees.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
The mature landscaping of historic Lafayette Park.
Backyard
The home's lush surroundings.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
The zen garden, while small, provides a peaceful visual and physical respite from the rest of the home.
The Pool House seen at night.
The couple added sliding doors so that the deck could become an extension of the living area.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
West Elevation @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool