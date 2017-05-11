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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : horizontal/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Horizontal Fences, Walls Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

"The main spaces of the home are flooded with natural light because the homeowners wanted to capture the views of the mountain and have seamless indoor-outdoor living,
The rigid geometry of the home sits in pleasing contrast to the enveloping natural landscape.
The left side of the pool features a terrace and a large outdoor kitchen, while the right side includes suspended lighting and the changing rooms. The masonry screen—which is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian period—allows for a dynamic display of light and shadows on the terrace.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Custom steel corner windows allow the interior to expand into the exterior spaces, making the modest home feel much larger than it actually is.
The majority of the house is clad in earth-tone modular brick. The brick was chosen for its durability, low maintenance, and the texture and pattern it lends to the elevations.
The homeowner designed the seven-foot-deep pool and concrete breeze wall themselves.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
The pool was there previously but was "quite disconnected from the house," says Hansford. They were able to reuse it in the new design.
The pool has a Mondrian-inspired backdrop.
Pool deck and sitting area
The couple had spent a lot of time in Palm Springs, as well as at Austin's Hotel San Jose, and they knew they wanted a pool to provide relief from the Texas heat. Ryan Lemmo sketched out the pool location so the couple could enjoy the live oaks and landscaping during their daily summer swims.
Surrounded by lush greenery, the impressive backyard area is peacefully secluded.
The site already had a pool when Anacapa Architecture began planning the design of the clubhouse. To merge the two structures more organically, the architects introduced stadium-like seating that descends from the clubhouse's second-floor deck down to the pool area.
Labrooy draws inspiration from the works of American architectural photographer Julius Schulman for his digitally rendered midcentury landscapes.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
The plant-filled, covered patio leads to the swimming pool, a nostalgic feature that the Gottschalks were adamant about including in their new home.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The Pool House seen at night.
Masi's main goal was to better connect the home with its private yard.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
Visual transparency between indoor and outdoor spaces transcends throughout the property. From the pool, private balconies on the second level are revealed as the aluminum maneuvers fold away.
One of the two guest suites dramatically cantilevers out over the pool.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
pool
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
The projecting volume also protects the pool from solar glare.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Pool
The bi-fold glass wall opens up to, and celebrates, the pool house's natural setting.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
The rooftop pool and bar lured us back to the hotel. We couldn’t wait to experience more mind-blowing views of the New York surround while laying poolside in the sun. It’s a perch that can’t be beat in terms of the eyeful you get, but the views are so epic they dwarf the already small three-feet-deep plunge pool that seemed to be there mostly for standing in while taking selfies. But our kids swam and splashed in the water while we ordered from the rooftop bar menu—a lobster roll, a hamburger, French fries with tarragon aioli, a Dark and Stormy and more than one glass of Quinn Vins de Pays des Maures Rose.
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