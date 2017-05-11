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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : horizontal/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Horizontal Fences, Walls Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

If the walls of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home could talk, they’d have some pretty interesting stories to share. It was once the home of Hollywood’s legendary casting director, Bill Tinsman. Guests that stay in this home can still feel the presence of a glimmering era with numerous celebrity photographs dotting the interior of this clean-lined space.
The backyard has been given over to a pool which is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
Complete with multiple fire pits, terraced landscaping, and built-in seating, the yard is ideal for entertaining.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
pool
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Casa De Plegado
Pool
The home appears to float above the natural pool, adding an element of whimsy.
Beyond the living room and deck, a natural pool filled with koi fish serves as a unique focal point of the tropical garden.
The renovation and two-story extension of this 1880 Adelaide bungalow includes a 23-foot rear lot with a pool.
A heated pool is on the second lot and is surrounded by lush tropical greenery.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The courtyard in the center of the compound opens with a lovely lap pool.
Swimming pool at rear yard
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.
Entry Courtyard
More than just a clever cover, the ipe wood shell of Mark Erman's spa, thanks to its 40-foot tracks, niftily navigates the rocky straights between spa shelter, dapper deck, and bespoke buffet table.
Front Porch: Bronze sculpture by Gail Folwell
Back Exterior, Day
Backyard