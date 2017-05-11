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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : horizontal/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Horizontal Fences, Walls Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
The patio is the prefect conector of the old and new architecture