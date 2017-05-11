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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : horizontal/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Horizontal Fences, Walls Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
A new, custom hot tub was added beneath a retractable Ipe wood deck.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
A deck with a spa pool allows visitors to soak in the outdoors.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
A jacuzzi is tucked away in the back corner of the yard.
An upper-level media room.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool