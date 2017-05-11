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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : horizontal/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Horizontal Fences, Walls Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The family also used the terraces as living and work spaces. The vintage wicker furniture came from the local flea market.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The downstairs patio is framed in bougainvillea and has two Boomerang Lounge rattan chairs with a mosaic-topped table, both from CB2.
Geometric tiles cover the existing front steps in the covered parking spot.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
Backyard
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
The living room leads to a private outdoor patio. Before the renovation, the slightly below grade area was in plain sight to passersby, as it lays adjacent to the public walkway into the building. This less-than-ideal setup was addressed in the redesign by adding a slatted cedar perimeter fence, along with tall trees and shrubs. Clever hidden doors conceal patio storage under the entry walkway.
Mediterranean patio with pool. PI House by Munarq. © Adrià Goula. upinteriors.com/go/sph419