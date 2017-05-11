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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : horizontal/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Horizontal Fences, Walls Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
The rigid geometry of the home sits in pleasing contrast to the enveloping natural landscape.
The left side of the pool features a terrace and a large outdoor kitchen, while the right side includes suspended lighting and the changing rooms. The masonry screen—which is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian period—allows for a dynamic display of light and shadows on the terrace.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Emily and Mike created a small courtyard behind the office with custom concrete seating, a stone patio, and a mature tree as the focal point.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
Chen and Guang worked with Shenshan Landscape Design on the courtyard. "Material is the key point in landscape design," says Liu.
The home is designed to encourage outdoor circulation, but nearly all at a single story, to allow the clients to age in place.
The lower terrace allows access into the yard now, and "gives guests and the family flexibility and the same experience on the upper level but in a more intimate setting," Kurrle says.
The stone-edged fire pit is a family favorite. "We do s'mores around the fire every time we go, walk the golf course at night, and love watching the sunsets against the pink mountains," she says.
After: The rehabilitated stables building now houses a family room, garage, and several bedrooms, and easily connects to the central courtyard.
A stainless-steel outdoor kitchen awaits.
With expansive space and views in every direction, the penthouse's two-story outdoor area offers a private park in the sky. The lower level can be assessed from the living room or master bedroom and features several spots to sit and dine. Here, one of the lounge areas is located on the upper level and can be reached via an outdoor staircase.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Integrated seating and firewood storage in the courtyard is crafted out of limestone at this home in Melbourne, Australia. Robson Rak Architects needed to refashion a historical cottage and stable building into a new family residence, and selected a modern palette with a long, narrow storage space for firewood.
A campfire pit allows for guests to gather and connect amid a garden of cacti.
Surrounded by lush greenery, the impressive backyard area is peacefully secluded.
A central courtyard sits between the original cottage and the new addition.
Labrooy draws inspiration from the works of American architectural photographer Julius Schulman for his digitally rendered midcentury landscapes.
The backyard has been given over to a pool which is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.
Natural geothermal springs and lush vegetation are the highlights of this modern Relais &amp; Chateaux property. Designer Ming-Hong Chiu successfully weaves the area’s natural elements into the space to create Beitou’s top sanctuary for relaxation and wellness.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
Roof overhangs help reduce solar heat gain during the summer months.
The living areas wrap around the central garden.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
A detail of the shadows cast by the Equitone panels.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Populated by palms, the circular garden occupies the heart of the home.
A limestone partition wall screens the indoor courtyard from the garage.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
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