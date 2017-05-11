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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : horizontal/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Horizontal Fences, Walls Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
Outdoor area/balcony
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Private garden with deck
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.
Street view, frontal, dusk
Street view, dusk