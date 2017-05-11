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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : horizontal/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Horizontal Fences, Walls Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

On the balcony, a Hay table is surrounded by Article chairs. The planters are by Portland outfit Wildehaus.
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
“Friends can use the screened porch for the day, like a cabana,” the wife says. The couple are also planning for teachers from High Meadow Farm to hold practices here. “People will be able to use the porch and have access to the lake while our family is also using the house,” the husband adds.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
“The height of the new extension has been kept low, while still keeping all interior spaces on one level,” says the firm. “This approach led us to establish the project’s design identity in detail and materiality rather than in a ‘grand architectural gesture.’"
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
A cypress fence and white gravel borders a side yard with a row of grass .
A new covered seating area was created on the existing redwood deck, with hanging basket lamps inspired by decorations Sharp created for the couple's wedding.
The lower terrace allows access into the yard now, and "gives guests and the family flexibility and the same experience on the upper level but in a more intimate setting," Kurrle says.
Even in the chilly evenings, guests spend ample time on the deck thanks to a warming fire pit.
In addition to the wood screening, the house is finished in smooth-trowel stucco with black-framed openings to maintain the high contrast palette inside and out.
The wood screen continues at the back of the house. The spacing on the slats was very carefully thought out so as to disguise the sheen of the waterproofing membrane beneath it.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
A stand-alone shed provides additional storage or studio space. The property also comes with a 20-foot by 20-foot unit that was originally built as an in-law suite and houses the third bedroom.
The addition carves out a cozy seating area with a natural sight line to lake views. The custom railing is steel.
A new rear addition at both levels added much-needed space to the master suite (above) and created an extra bedroom/office with deck access (below).
The home has 1,506 square feet of living space and a beautifully landscaped backyard, which features one of the home's highlights—a detached, 120-square-foot studio designed to match the main house.
The side of the home offers a large deck with panoramic views of Putnam Lake.
The star of the home is a 2,500-square-foot deck offering an outdoor grill and numerous seating areas—perfect for entertaining or enjoying the natural surroundings.
The cantilevering deck off of the master suite.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
In southern Osaka, Japan, Horibe Associates designed a 911-square foot house that directs views outwards towards rice fields and woods beyond. However, at the center of the home is an open-air atrium with access from multiple rooms, creating garden-facing rooms that give a serene and nature-focused backdrop that changes with the seasons.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
“They also identified that they enjoy eating outside, so the relationship to the garden was really important. To enhance this, we incorporated a kitchen window that opens to become a servery and large glazed doors that allows the dining to flow out onto the deck,” said the firm.
Perched above the lushly planted grounds, the 1,200-square-foot deck offers plenty of privacy along with sweeping vista views.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
Complete with multiple fire pits, terraced landscaping, and built-in seating, the yard is ideal for entertaining.
The plant-filled, covered patio leads to the swimming pool, a nostalgic feature that the Gottschalks were adamant about including in their new home.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Wood decking extends out to the yard.
For energy efficiency, the architects fitted the walls with wood fiber insulation and triple-glazed windows.
There is even a fire pit with seating for outdoor entertaining.
A deck with seating.
The side deck.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
A look back at the deck that wraps the living and dining room wing, and cantilevers into the canopy. The stainless-steel railing doesn’t impede sightlines.
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
The horizontally slatted cedar railing bordering the first floor deck is echoed on the second floor balcony.
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