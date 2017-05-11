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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : horizontal/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Horizontal Fences, Walls Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
A peek at the covered terrace, which spans the bedroom’s rear wall and overlooks a quiet corner of the lot.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
Wild Geese Rugs in Peach echo the landscape in color and composition.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Wood decking extends out to the yard.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
The exterior decks are made of silicon-modified pine from OrganoWood.
Elevated on steel posts, the central volume and exterior deck project west toward the sea.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
The house has been outfitted with upgraded systems including the Electric HVAC, Gas HVAC, two recirculating tank-less water heaters, and new (3-200 Ampere) electrical panels.
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Deck overlooking Little Round Bay
Outdoor dining area
The viewing deck overlooks a canyon that's also home to beaver, moose, elk, deer, and bobcats.
The sun has just set on this view of the Wasatch Mountain Range.