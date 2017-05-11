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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : horizontal/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Horizontal Fences, Walls Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
Pool deck and sitting area
The side entrance is located off a lane and marked with a mural painted by Alex Scott Douglas. “All the neighbors know that when you visit, you go down the lane,” said the firm.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The side patio, adjacent to the kitchen, offers additional outdoor living space with casual seating and an integrated concrete bench.
Masi's main goal was to better connect the home with its private yard.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
Another covered terrace. This roof and pillar is reflected in a cement-colored vitrified ceramic tile named "Memory Mood," which has been supplied by Terra Nova Ceramics.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Outdoor area/balcony
Back facade of the house says more. This giant window from ceiling to floor and almost in full width of the house, is responsible for the second light planning inside.
The rooms were designed to echo the region’s bungalow-style homes with simple midcentury elements. Each of the 13 rooms feature exposed white wood beams and offer private patios with handmade hammocks. Bed frames by Design Within Reach host Casper mattresses where guests can rest their heads after a long day of surf and sun.
The ADU shares the backyard of the main home, but gabion retaining walls (rocks in wire cages) and an elevated terrace gives it an intimate space of its own.
A sculptural picnic table by artist Michael Beitz flows over the fence like a waterfall.