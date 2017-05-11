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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE