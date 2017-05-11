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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

An outdoor spa screened by breeze blocks extends off the bathroom in the primary suite.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
A look at the pool area of Steel House #2. Each major room features floor-to-ceiling glass panels and sliding doors that are all eight feet high.
The overhanging third floor shades a private outdoor spa—complete with an open-air shower and a plunge pool—which is located off the master bedroom and bath.
At a lavish home in Los Angeles, the kidney-shaped swimming pool is shaded and private. There is also an outdoor shower area.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A new basalt walkway with iroko decking glides between a waterfall cascading off Villa 2 and a pool with squiggly steps.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
from Pavilion. Backyard overview