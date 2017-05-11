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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The home's courtyard gives Mark and Laurie views of the Pacific Ocean while protecting the couple from high coastal winds, while its indoor/outdoor fireplace extends evening gatherings.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
Backyard
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
The designers installed a mix of built-in seating and furnishings so the family could maximize all of the outdoor space.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
Explore a new, stylish, and surprisingly affordable boutique hotel in Tulum, Mexico, that offers midcentury Miami vibes in the middle of the jungle. Once a quiet little Mexican fishing village, the town of Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo has evolved into a laid-back beach destination that has become the topic of many travel conversations. Located just one-and-a-half hours by car from Cancun International Airport, Tulum sees loads of visitors each year who come to enjoy its sunshine and sandy beaches.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
An expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders opens to the garden and a lap pool.
The open voids in the home give the property its beautiful, breezy character.
Protected from prying eyes by a planted slope, the back of the property soaks up the sun with a hammock hung from the ceiling.