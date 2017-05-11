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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The sculptural butterfly roof accentuates views.
The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool and spacious deck.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Entrance.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP