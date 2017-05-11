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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Outdoor shower
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Back patio and outdoor living room. Board form concrete fireplace