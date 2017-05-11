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All Photos/outdoor/fences, walls : concrete/locations : woodland

Outdoor Concrete Fences, Walls Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
An all-weather wicker-like fiber is used to create the oversized, and dramatically curved French cane backrest which is available in two different sizes. The Kay collection comes in three colorways: Brindle, Harvest or Copper fiber set on the elegant teak frame.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
The main cabin has an outdoor kitchen and a spacious, western-facing cedar deck for views toward the fjord and the Olympic Mountains.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP